Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again: Which film will win box office battle this Diwali?

Box office battle this Diwali: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again are set to clash this festive season of Diwali on November 1, 2024. Both franchises have their iconic legacy in Hindi cinema and have been one of the most successful ones over the years. This is not the first time, big films are releasing together on Diwali to churn out big at the box office on the festive season. So, let us find out which film has a better chance of winning the box office battle this Diwali.

Advance ticket sales

As per the latest figures issued by Sacnilk, Bhool Bhulaiyaa has sold 3,767 ticket excluding block seats, with which the film has so far grossed Rs 60 lakh at the box office. On the other hand, Singham Again has already earned around Rs 66 lakh in pre-sales across 64 shows at VOX Cinemas, of which 505 tickets have been sold so far.

Genre factor

2024 has been not so good year for Bollywood films as several big-budget and big-banner films have tanked at the box office. A few films that have worked at the box office this year were of the horror-comedy genre like Munjya and Stree 2. On the other hand, films like Yodha and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan failed to impress the audience despite having big names in the star cast.

It is highly anticipated that Bhool Bhulaiyaa might perform better and outshine the actioner in this Diwali box office battle as people have shown keen interest in the horror comedy in the recent times.

Recent Diwali battles

As mentioned earlier, this is not the first time big films are clashing at the box office. In 2016, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay clashed at the box office on Diwali. In 2022, Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn's Thank God clashed on Diwali. Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor's Om Shanti Om and Saawariya clashed in 2007.

