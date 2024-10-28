Karan Johar finally reacts to backlash over selling 50 per cent stakes of Dharma Productions

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar recently completed 25 years in Bollywood.

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar was recently in the news after he sold 50 per cent stakes in his iconic production banner, Dharma Productions. These stakes were sold to Serum Institue's CEO Adar Poonawalla. Soon after the news broke on social media, many people were unclear of the fact as to what led the filmmaker to sell half of the stake in his production house. On Sunday, Karan Johar shared a cryptic post on his Instagram handle, wherein he is talking about competition. ''Competition happens at the bottom. The people at the top are collaborating,'' he wrote in his post.

Following the news of Dharma selling a major part of its share to Adar Poonawalla broke online, many netizens shared their views on the same while some took a jibe on the production banner and its creator. Actor Jaaved Jaaferi humourously reacted to the business deal and suggested the tile of Dharma's film. ''Next film: Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Serum,'' he wrote. After Jaaved's post, many social media users joined and suggested titles. One user wrote, ''Covi Khushi Covi Gham.'' ''Vaccine Ke Baad Se Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.''

Adar Poonawalla-Karan Johar's business deal

Adar Poonawalla-led Serene Productions and Karan Johar-led Dharma Productions have joined forces to pioneer next-generation content for global audiences. According to an official statement, Serene Productions will invest over Rs 1,000 crore in Dharma, acquiring a 50 per cent stake, while Karan Johar will retain the remaining 50 per cent.

"India's entertainment industry has experienced remarkable growth, driven by increasing digital penetration and a diverse audience seeking high-quality content across multiple platforms with growing global relevance. This strategic partnership between Serene Productions and Dharma is designed to capitalize on these opportunities by combining Dharma’s rich legacy in storytelling with Adar Poonawalla’s strategic acumen and resources," the statement read.

Over the years, Dharma Productions have delivered many blockbusters and superhit films that are still among the cult classics of Hindi cinema. These include Kuch Kuch Hota, Kal Ho Na Ho, Wake Up Sid, Dostana, My Name Is Khan, Agneepath, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Dear Zindagi, among others. However, in the past few years, things have not been going right for Dharma Productions as several films either tanked at the box office or managed to just cover up its cost.

