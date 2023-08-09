Ileana D'Cruz marks one week of becoming mother; shares adorable photo with boy Koa Phoenix Dolan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ILEANA D'CRUZ Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D’Cruz recently embraced motherhood. She welcomed her first child Koa Phoenix Dolan on August 1. Now, the actress has shared a new picture with the baby as she celebrates a week of being his mother. On Wednesday, Ileana took to her Instagram stories and shared a monochrome picture with her baby boy. In the monochrome picture, baby Phoenix held his mumma's finger. Sharing it, Rustom actress wrote, "1 week of being your Mama (red heart emoji)."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ILEANA D'CRUZIleana D'Cruz's Instagram Story

Ileana gave birth to a baby boy on August 1. In the post, the 36-year-old actress wrote, ''No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full.'' Her post instantly captivated attention on the platform and Ileana's fans and friends started pouring congratulatory comments. Nargis Fakhri wrote, “Omg congrats!!!!!! GOD BLESS!!! Leo boy.” Sophie Choudry commented, ''Omg congratulations Ileana! So happy for you guys. God bless your lil boy." Arjun Kapoor and Huma Qureshi dropped heart emojis. One of the users wrote, “Congratulations your are the 1st who showing her newborn baby pic God bless you both.”

From the very beginning, Ileana has been extremely tight-lipped about her personal life. But, recently, she revealed the man of her life. She dropped pictures from a date night with her mysterious man.

In April, she shocked everyone when she announced her pregnancy. While she has been sharing her pregnancy journey, the actress for the very first time, flaunted her full-grown baby bump. She also shared a photo with a caption, "Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessingâ€æI didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I’m just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow - I get to meet you soon- and then there’s some days that are so inexplicably hard. So trying. They’re overwhelming. All consuming. And things just feel hopeless."

"And there’s tears. Then follows the guilt. And this voice in my head puts me down. I should be thankful, not be crying over something so trivial. I should be stronger. What kind of mother will I be if I’m not strong enough..And I don’t know what kind of mother I will be. I really don’t. All I do know is that I love this little human so darned much already I could explode. And for now - I think that’s enough," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Filmmaker Kookie Gulati directed the film and it was produced by Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen in 'Unfair And Lovely' with Randeep Hooda.

