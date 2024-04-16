'I don't insult colleagues...,' Zeenat Aman hits back at Mumtaz's criticism on live-in statement

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Zeenat Aman hits back at Mumtaz's criticism on live-in statement

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman's advocacy of living in a live-in relationship before marriage has created a stir on social media. Where a section seems to be supporting Zeenat's statement. the other section has started taking the diva to task. Not only this, yesterday another veteran actor Mumtaz also criticised Zeenat's statement. She was also seen giving people the example of Zeenat's failed marriage. Now Zeenat has again reacted to this and has come into the headlines by hitting back at Mumtaz's statement.

Zeenat Aman hits back at Mumtaz

In a recent interview, Zeenat said, 'Everyone has the right to their opinion. I have never been one to comment on others' personal lives or insult my colleagues, and I'm not going to start doing that now. This counterattack of Zeenat is in tremendous headlines. Also, everyone's eyes are fixed on what will be the outcome of these allegations and counter-allegations.

Let it be known that in one of her Instagram posts, Zeenat Aman encouraged her fans not to succumb to social pressures, especially regarding live-in relationships. The actress had written, 'If you are in a relationship, I strongly urge you to live in before getting married.' Zeenat had also said that she has given the same advice to both her sons.

What did Mumtaz say?

Zeenat Aman's recommendation garnered tremendous headlines. After this, in an interview, veteran actor Mumtaz was asked to react to Zeenat's statement. 'Zeenat should be careful about what advice she is giving. She has suddenly become so popular on social media and I can understand her enthusiasm to look like a cool aunty, but giving advice that is contrary to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your followers,' Mumtaz said.

Mumtaz had added in her statement, 'Take Zeenat for example... she knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. His marriage was like hell. She should be the last person to advise on relationships. For the unversed, Zeenat Aman's marital journey was full of ups and downs, which she revealed in Simi Grewal's chat show in 1999.

