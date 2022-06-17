Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandmother passes away; Bollywood stars condole sad demise

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PINKIEROSHAN Hrithik Roshan's maternal grand mother

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandmother Padma Rani Om Prakash passed away on Thursday. She was 91. She's the wife of late film producer J Om Prakash. The Bollywood actor's mother Pinkie Roshan penned an emotional note in memory of her mother. "My mother Padma rani Omprakash left us for her onward journey to reunite with daddy..love peace gratitude," she wrote, adding a picture of her late mother.

In another tribute post, she shared a photo which had multiple frames of her parents. "Both are together in harmony and peace. my mother, my father. love you both forever," she captioned the post. Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani also paid their tributes to the late celebrity.

After learning about the demise of Hrithik's grandmother, social media users paid their heartfelt condolences. "Sending lots of love to you and your family..may ganpati bappa bless her soul," a netizen commented. "Om shanti," another one wrote. Hrithik's grandmother reportedly died due to age-related ailments.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in the 2019 YRF actioner 'War', returns to the silver screen with 'Vikram Vedha'. The neo-noir action thriller also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. The film, directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, commenced filming in October 2021, spanning various schedules in Abu Dhabi, Lucknow and Mumbai.

The film is based on the Indian folktale 'Vikram Aur Betal', and is an edge-of-the-seat action crime thriller which tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and hunt a menacing gangster. The film is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies as it marks the return of two superstars collaborating in a high-octane action film after two decades.

Commenting on his return, the actor said in a statement, "Becoming Vedha was unlike anything I've ever done before. I had to break the mould of being the 'hero' and step into a completely unexplored territory as an actor. The journey felt like I was graduating."

'Vikram Vedha' is set to arrive in theatres worldwide on September 30.

