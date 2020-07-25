Image Source : PR Hrithik Roshan helps 100 Bollywood dancers in corona crisis; transfers money into their accounts

The film shoots are slowly beginning after the lockdown is being relieved gradually. Although Bollywood will come back to shooting, its dancers will have to wait for a long time till they can start work again. Because of the social distancing norms, it’s highly unlikely that any filmmaker will start shooting songs involving background dancers.

During such difficult times, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has come to the dancers’ rescue. He has transferred money directly into the accounts of as many as 100 background dancers. After renowned choreographer Bosco Martis reached out to Hrithik to help the dancers, the actor agreed to help.

Raj Surani, a well-known coordinator for Bollywood dancers confirmed this saying, “Hrithik Roshan has aided 100 dancers in this difficult time. Several of them have travelled to their villages, while few are finding it difficult to pay rent and one dancer’s family has tested positive for Covid-19, Hrithik Roshan’s help to all of them has come at a very crucial time. Background dancers were overwhelmed with joy when they received SMSes stating that Hrithik Roshan had transferred money to their bank accounts. Dancers are extremely thankful to him for his support during Covid crisis”.

Being a fantastic dancer himself, Hrithik knows the hardships dancers go through. Many of these dancers have worked with him in movies and they feel really grateful to get this timely help from him.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage