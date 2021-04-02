Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJINIKANTH/HRITHIK ROSHAN Hrithik Roshan congratulates Rajinikanth for Dadasaheb Phalke Award with THIS pic

Superstar Rajinikanth has been honoured with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest film honour, for his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema. Rajinikanth is to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke award for the year 2019, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced. Ever since the announcement, cinematic legend has been showered with congratulatory messages on social media. Right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bollywood stars such as Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, among others, celebs have been sending out heartfelt wishes to superstar.

Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter handle and shared an unseen photo with Rajinikanth alongside a heartwarming note. Hrithik was featured as a child actor in Rajinikanth's 1986 movie Bhagwaan Dada and the 'War' actor shared a still from the film and wrote: "My Dearest Rajinikanth sir, your aura and persona compliments the prestige of Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Makes me so happy to have yet another reason to celebrate YOUR legend. Lots of love and respect, as I continue to look up to your greatness."

Akshay Kumar, who co-starred with Rajinikanth in 2018 movie 2.0, tweeted: "Heartiest congratulations, Rajinikanth sir on being conferred with the nation's highest honour in cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award! You're always an inspiration, very well deserved," wrote Akshay.

On the other hand, Anil Kapoor congratulated the superstar and said, "Rajinikanth on the prestigious honour! You are a legend and an icon and an inspiration to us all!" The duo has in 2000 movie Bulandi.

The 70-year old actor thanked the Centre for conferring the prestigious award and said he dedicated it to his friend Raj Bahadur, elder brother Sathyanarayana Rao and all those who made him the Rajini that is now.

"I dedicate this award to my friend and bus driver Raj Bahadur, who discovered my acting talent and encouraged me, my elder brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaekwad, who sacrificed a lot to make me an actor while struggling with poverty, my guru K Balachander, who created this Rajinikanth," he said.

In a statement he also dedicated the award to producers, directors, technicians, distributors, theatre owners, media, the Tamil people, "who have given me my life, and my fans across the world."

Rajinikanth thanked the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conferring him the "Indian cinema''s highest honour."

Meanwhile, Prakash Javadekar on Thursday tweeted, "Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2020 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji. His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic."