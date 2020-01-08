Hina Khan starrer Vikram Bhatt's Hacked to release in February. Check out latest poster

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hina Khan starrer Vikram Bhatt's Hacked to release in February

Director Vikram Bhatt's next, a stalker thriller titled Hacked, is all set to hit the screens on February 7, the makers announced on Wednesday. The film, to be released by Zee Studios, features Hina Khan, Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar. "I have put aside the horrors of the spirit world to talk about the horrors of the real world and our vulnerable lives on the Internet is one such horror. It just takes one Hacker with enough motivation to ruin your life," Bhatt said in a statement.

The filmmaker said Hacked is about a single woman and an obsessed hacker. It throws light on cybercrime and shows how putting out everything there on the web can be dangerous. TV actress Hina Khan will be seen in a glamorous avatar as an editor of a fashion magazine in the film. "'Hacked' is about the perils of our online lives and talks about how in today's time everything about everyone is just a click away, nothing remains exclusive or private," said the filmmaker. The film also stars Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra, and Sid Makkar.

"My association with Zee has been an old one. Way back in 1996 it was with Zee that I had my first hit film, 'Fareb'. I am delighted to have Zee Studios as my partner for 'Hacked'. It's a new beginning with my old partners," he added.

It is produced by Amar Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt.

