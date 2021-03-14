Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GEETA BASRA Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra expecting second child in July; share adorable post

Cricketer husband Harbhajan Singh and his actress wife Geeta Basra are expecting their second child in July. Geeta shared a picture on Instagram to make the announcement. Sharing a few family pictures with Harbhajan, daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha on Instagram, Geeta wrote, "Coming soon.. July 2021."

In the pictures, the new parents to be are all smiles and Hinaya can be seen holding a T-shirt with "Soon to be a big sister" written on it. Many popular celebrities poured in their congratulatory messages in the comments section. Suresh Raina, Neeru Randhawa and Neha Dhupia were among a few.

Geeta and Harbhajan met in 2007 when she had just begun her career in Hindi films. The couple married in October 2015 and welcomed their daughter the next year, in July. Hinaya was born in London.