Happy Navratri 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Rakul Preet and other celebrities extend wishes

Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet, Kangana Ranaut and Vidya Balan among other celebs extended Navratri wishes

Known to be one of the biggest Hindu festivals, Saturday marks the first day of nine-day festival, 'Navratri' which is a celebration of the mighty valour of Goddess Durga and all her different avatars. Started on 17th October 2020, 'Sharad Navratri' would culminate on 25th October 2020 with Dussehra. Since the celebrations were a low-key affairs this year, a number of Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend their wishes to fans on the festive occasion.

Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet, Raveena Tandon, Ankita Lokhande and Kangana Ranaut, among other celebs extended wishes and shared quotes praising Goddess Durga.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a few photos and dedicated a Sanskrit Shloka to Maa Shakti.

या देवी सर्व भूतेषु माँ रूपेण संस्थिता ।

या देवी सर्व भूतेषु शक्ति रूपेण संस्थिता ।

या देवी सर्व भूतेषु बुद्धि रूपेण संस्थिता ।

या देवी सर्व भूतेषु लक्ष्मी रूपेण संस्थिता ।

नमस्तस्यै। नमस्तस्यै।

नमस्तस्यै। नमो नमः।।



।। जय माता दी ।। pic.twitter.com/XiusO7pL3C — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 17, 2020

"Shiva is absolute nothingness Shakti is the play of energy which means Shakti is everything #नवरात्रि has tremendous possibilities, let’s work on enhancing our energy system #Navratri2020," posted Kangana Ranaut's official Twitter handle along with a picture of her, worshipping.

Shiva is absolute nothingness Shakti is the play of energy which means Shakti is everything #नवरात्रि has tremendous possibilities, let’s work on enhancing our energy system #Navratri2020 pic.twitter.com/6lPoICCI7p — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 17, 2020

Extending her wishes along with a smiling face emoji, Rakul Preet wrote "Happy navratri to all."

To wish her fans on the occasion of Navratri, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from the Ranbir Kapoor's film Rockstar where the actor could be seen singing at a religious gathering. Neetu shared the video in which Ranbir could be heard singing a bhajan to praise Goddess Durga and wrote, "Jai Mata Di."

Taking to her Instagram account, Pavitra Rishta female lead, Ankita Lokhande shared: "Happy Navratri... Maa Shakti...one of the most important goddesses in the Sanatan Dharam, is really a divine cosmic energy that represents feminine energy and the dynamic forces that move through the universe. Shakti, who is responsible for creation and can also be an agent of change, is often manifested to destroy demonic forces and restore balance. As a vital cosmic force, Shakti takes many forms and names, including mother goddess, fierce warrior, and the dark goddess of destruction. In Sanatan, every god has a Shakti, or energy force. It’s one of the reasons she is worshipped by millions of people throughout India.

Shakti is also known as Parvati, Durga, and Kali, She’s an archetype who you might call upon for strength, fertility, and power. You might identify with her as a powerful female figure or you might look to her as you try to repair or sustain your marriage....."

Tweeting in Hindi, Actor Anupam Kher wished his fans "Happy Navratri"

Posting a depiction of Maa Durga by Bengal artist Pallab Bhowmick. Urmila Matondkar captioned it, saying: “No matter what people tell you, words n ideas can change the world.” Most stunning depiction of #maadurga by Bengal artist Pallab Bhowmik. Maa Durga as migrant worker with her children. Wishing you all #HappyNavratri"

“No matter what people tell you, words n ideas can change the world”

Most stunning depiction of #maadurga by Bengal artist Pallab Bhowmik. Maa Durga as migrant worker with her children. Wishing you all #HappyNavratri 🙏🏼 #Navratri2020 #NAVRATRA #navratrifestival 🙏🏼😇 pic.twitter.com/iKEt5Wq25Y — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) October 17, 2020

Uploading a stunning picture of herself in Silk saree, Actress Vidya Balan wishes 'Happy Navratri' to fans. Vidya wrote, "Happy Navratri... Happy #GoddessPower time."

Raveena Tandon too shared the same Pallab Bhowmick’s depiction of Maa Durga as ‘Migrant Mother With Her Children’ and wished her fans, saying "#Navratri2020.. Moving work by sculptor Pallab Bhowmick for this year's pujo in one of the major pandals of Kolkata - Ma Durga as a migrant worker with her children. #MaShakti."

"#HappyNavratri all," tweeted Nimrat Kaur.

