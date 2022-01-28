Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRABHAS Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: Actress first look as Aadya from Prabhas starrer 'Salaar' revealed

On the occasion of lead actress Shruti Haasan's birthday, the makers of 'Salaar' unveiled her first look poster from the pan-Indian film, co-starring Prabhas in the lead role. The actress is introduced as Aadya. Taking to his official Twitter handle, director Prashanth Neel, shared the poster, in which Shruti is looking beautiful in a simple kurta. "Happy birthday @shrutihaasan. Thank u for being a part of #Salaar, and bringing in a tad bit of color to the sets !" Neel captioned the post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Prabhas also wished her co-star on her special day. He dropped the poster and wrote, "Wishing my entertaining heroine, the energy ball on set @shrutzhaasan, a very Happy Birthday! #Salaar."

Prabhas' upcoming magnum opus Salaar is slated to hit the screens soon. It is a pan India project and is produced by Hombale Films. The South star will reportedly be playing a violent character, something he hasn't done so far in his films. The Prashanth Neel directorial is being billed as one of the most immaculate action films ever made. Prabhas is working to acquire a beefed-up look for the role.

"This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I haven't really done before. It's a pan-Indian film and I can't wait to be on the sets already," the 41-year-old actor had said in a statement.

Salaar will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Kannada languages and will be dubbed into Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. The movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and has music by Ravi Basrur. After the KGF series, this will be the third collaboration between director Prashanth Neel and Hombale Films. The release date of the movie has not been announced yet.