Friday, January 28, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Supreme Court cancels suspension of 12 Maharashtra BJP MLAs
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: Actress first look as Aadya from Prabhas starrer 'Salaar' revealed

Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: Actress first look as Aadya from Prabhas starrer 'Salaar' revealed

Prabhas' upcoming magnum opus 'Salaar' is a pan India project and is produced by Hombale Films. The South star will reportedly be playing a violent character, something he hasn't done so far in his films. The Prashanth Neel directorial is being billed as one of the most immaculate action films ever made.

Ridhi Suri Edited by: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi
New Delhi Published on: January 28, 2022 11:29 IST
Shruti Haasan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRABHAS

Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: Actress first look as Aadya from Prabhas starrer 'Salaar' revealed

On the occasion of lead actress Shruti Haasan's birthday, the makers of 'Salaar' unveiled her first look poster from the pan-Indian film, co-starring Prabhas in the lead role. The actress is introduced as Aadya. Taking to his official Twitter handle, director Prashanth Neel, shared the poster, in which Shruti is looking beautiful in a simple kurta. "Happy birthday @shrutihaasan. Thank u for being a part of #Salaar, and bringing in a tad bit of color to the sets !" Neel captioned the post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Prabhas also wished her co-star on her special day. He dropped the poster and wrote, "Wishing my entertaining heroine, the energy ball on set @shrutzhaasan, a very Happy Birthday! #Salaar."

Prabhas' upcoming magnum opus Salaar is slated to hit the screens soon. It is a pan India project and is produced by Hombale Films. The South star will reportedly be playing a violent character, something he hasn't done so far in his films. The Prashanth Neel directorial is being billed as one of the most immaculate action films ever made. Prabhas is working to acquire a beefed-up look for the role. 

"This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I haven't really done before. It's a pan-Indian film and I can't wait to be on the sets already," the 41-year-old actor had said in a statement.

Salaar will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Kannada languages and will be dubbed into Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. The movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and has music by Ravi Basrur. After the KGF series, this will be the third collaboration between director Prashanth Neel and Hombale Films. The release date of the movie has not been announced yet.

Write a comment

chunav manch uttar pradesh 2022
Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News