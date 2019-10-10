Happy Birthday Rekha: Silsila to Khoobsurat, 5 iconic roles played by the actress

One of the talented actresses that our industry has got is none other than Rekha. The timeless beauty who won everyone's heart by her acting, as well as beauty, is celebrating her 65th birthday on 10th October. Rekha was born on 10 October 1954 in Chennai. Her father Jamini Ganeshan was a famous actor from the South. She made debut in 1966 with Telugu film Rangula Ratnam. Later, it was through Anjana Safar in 1969 that she stepped into Bollywood.

The ultimate Bollywood diva saw various ups and downs in her Bollywood career when she was criticized for her colour as well as for her Hindi. But her screen presence and acting silenced everyone. She has worked in more than 180 films in her 50-year career. Many of them still hold a special place in the hearts of her fans. On her birthday, let’s take a trip down the memory lane and see the actress’s 5 best roles that she has played in her career.

Umrao Jaan (1981)

In 1981, Rekha worked in a film titled Umrao Jaan that won her the National Film Award for Best Actress. She was seen playing the role of a courtesan and poetess from the 19th century Lucknow.

Silsila (1981)

Rekha won hearts with her powerful performance in Silsila. It is being said that the film is inspired by events of her real life.



Khoobsurat (1980)

Rekha’s comic timing as Manju in this Hrishikesh Mukherjee directorial was worth a watch.



Ghar (1978)

Vinod Mehra and Rekha's film Ghar was liked by the people. The film was about a young married couple with whom an incident happens. The film turned out to be one of Rekha’s top performances.

Khoon Bhari Maang (1988)

A film that had a strong script was made even more impactful when Rekha played the role. The film was really one of a kind.

