Hansika Motwani BREAKS silence on claims of stealing bestfriend's husband Sohael Khaturiya

Hansika Motwani made headlines when she announced her engagement with long-time boyfriend-entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya. Soon it came to light that Sohael was previously married to Hansika's best friend Rinky and the actress had also attended their wedding. Following this, Hansika was accused of stealing her best friend's husband. Now, on her reality show, Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama, which released on Disney+ Hotstar, the actress addressed stated claims and said that this was the price she paid for being a celebrity.

In the final moments of the first episode of Hansika's Shaadi Drama, Hansika addressed allegations that she had stolen her ex-best friend's spouse and was responsible for Sohael's divorce from Rinky. After wrapping up a film shoot for the day, Hansika enters her trailer and notices all the articles written about her and Sohael. Sohael said, “The news that I was previously married came out and it came out in a wrong light. It came out as if the breakup was because of Hansika, which is absolutely untrue and baseless.”

"I was first married in 2014 and that marriage lasted for a very short time. But just because we have been friends and someone saw pictures of her attending my wedding, is why this speculation started."

Hansika said "Just because I knew the person at that time doesn’t mean it was my fault. I have nothing to do with this. Because I am a public figure, it was very easy for people to point at me and make me the villain. This was a price I pay for being a celebrity."

Meanwhile, Hansika married Sohail on December 4 at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. They had an intimate ceremony attended by their family members and close friends. They tied the knot as per Sindhi traditions.

Hansika Motwani's work front

The actress started her career as a child artist in TV serials like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Son Pari. She was also part of Hrithik Roshan’s hit film Koi Mil Gaya. In Bollywood, she has done films like Aap Kaa Surroor, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai.

Hansika's 50th film, Maha, opened in theatres last year. The thriller was directed by UR Jameel and explored the bond between a child and her mother. She is awaiting the release of the web series MY3, which features her in the role of a robot. The show is directed by M Rajesh and features Mugen Rao, Shanthanu and Ashna Zaveri in key roles. Hansika is also part of Partner and My Name is Shruthi.

