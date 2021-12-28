Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHID KAPOOR, Got butterflies when Shahid Kapoor kissed me on my cheek, says Jersey actor Geetika Mehandru

Actress Geetika Mehandru is on cloud nine these days as her dream project 'Jersey' with Shahid Kapoor will be releasing soon. After Kabir Singh, Jersey will be Mehandru’s second movie with Shahid. For Geetika, this movie is very special because Shahid gave a kiss on her cheek during shooting for one of the sequences. Speaking on the same, Mehandru said, "Shahid has always been my favourite, I have grown up watching his movies. Whether it’s his movies Ishq Vishk, Vivaah or Jab We Met, I have watched all his movies more than thrice."

"When our director explained the scene to us, I got butterflies in my stomach. As I am playing the character of a journalist in the movie, The scene was like Shahid really loves one of the articles written by me on him. He appreciates me for the article and kiss me on my cheek. I was blushing the whole day."



She further said, "It was my best scene till date and surely the most memorable one. I find myself very lucky to have worked with such a brilliant actor not once but twice. And I would say I have learned so much from him and he has been very humble and generous towards me. "

Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. Makers have decided to postpone the release of the film in the wake of rising Omicron cases in India. The film was scheduled to release on December 31, 2021. However, the new date has not been announced yet. The decision comes after the Delhi government on Tuesday ordered to shut down the cinema halls, spas, and gyms in order to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases.