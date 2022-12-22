Gigi Hadid or Victoria Lamas, who is Leonardo DiCaprio dating? Know the truth

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM HANDLES Gigi or Victoria, who is Leonardo DiCaprio dating?

Leonardo DiCaprio has been linked to numerous women over the years, but the 48-year-old actor has yet to settle down with one. The actor, who is known for seeing women under the age of 25, broke up with his longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone in August. Following that, DiCaprio was seen with Gigi Hadid. Her slightly older age stirred questions, but the actor was said to be in a serious but private relationship with her. He was recently seen on a date with 23-year-old model Victoria Lamas.

The Revenant actor was spotted with model Victoria Lamas on a dinner date at The Bird Streets Club. They were photographed separately after the dinner, but later, they were spotted getting into the same car. According to the sources, they are not dating.

The 23-year-old model wore a black crop top with matching black pants to complete the look. Leonardo wore a black T-shirt, baggy blue jeans, a pair of white sneakers, a black jacket and his signature black cap. He finished off the look with a silver chain necklace.

Their pictures have taken the internet by storm and fans are shocked by the news.

Victoria Lamas is the daughter of Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas. She is an actress and model who is quite active on social media. She has over 23,000 followers on Instagram, where she gives everyone a sneak peek into her life. Lamas has appeared in a few movies, such as The Last Thing the Earth Said, A Virtuous Role and Two Niner.

This latest rumour caught everyone off guard, especially given the actor's alleged dating rumours with Gigi Hadid. Meanwhile, DiCaprio and Lamas have remained silent about the rumours.

