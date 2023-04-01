Gauahar Khan slams Justin Bieber-Hailey for comment on Ramzan fasting, says 'how dumb they...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Gauahar Khan slams Justin Bieber-Hailey

Gauahar Khan lashed out at the celebrity couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber for their comments on fasting during Ramadan. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video where the celebrity couple is seen laughing over the fact that Muslims fast during the holy month of Ramadan. She called the Biebers "dumb" and asked them to "get an education".

The couple were recently caught laughing over the aspect of fasting during Ramzan, where the 'Baby' hitmaker had also said that it "deprives your body of nutrition." Gauahar shared the interview shared by a page on Instagram, where Justin and Hailey discuss the concept of fasting and how it doesn't make sense for them to fast.

"I gotta really think about that, I have never really done it...I think our bodies need nutrition to think properly." Justin said. Hailey then said how fasting off food never really "made sense to her," and said: if you want fast off the TV, fast off your phone, I think I believe in that more, but fasting off food... it never really made sense to me... or if you are fasting sweets or fasting sugar." She concluded: "We're totally like yeah, that's why you are stupid!"

Gauahar, who is expecting her first child with her husband Zaid Darbar, criticised both of them and wrote, "Just proves how dumb they are. Only if they knew about the science behind it. And the health benefits from it! Get an education @Justinbieber and @haileybieber. Its okay to have an opinion btw! But be intelligent enough to put forth correctly."

Gauahar has been posting about how she and her husband Zaid Darbar are fasting during Ramzaan and it is a special time for them as they prepare to embrace parenthood soon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was seen in three web series last year namely Bestseller, Shiksha Mandal, and Salt City. She was also a part of the controversial show Tandav led by Saif Ali Khan in 2021.

