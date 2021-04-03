Galat teaser out: Rubina Dilaik, Paras Chhabra's chemistry is unmissable new song | WATCH

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ PARAS CHHABRA Paras Chhabra, Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss fame Rubina Dilaik and Paras Chabbra are set to appear in a new music video together. The duo will be seen in a song titled "Galat". the teaser of the same was shared by the celebrities on their verified social media accounts. The full song will be released on April 6. Sharing the teaser, Rubina wrote, "Kaisa laga aapko teaser? #Galat aa raha hai on 6th of April at 11AM! Go subscribe to the @vyrloriginals YouTube channel right now & stay tuned."

Recently, Paras was seen in a new song with his fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma. Titled, "Rang lageya", the video is shot in Kashmir and showcases the power of love. The song is sung by Mohit Chauhan and Rochak Kohli. It is composed by Kohli on lyrics penned by Kumar.

"Rang Lageya is equal parts emotion and celebration. It's a celebration of love in all its colors -- and I couldn't be happier that such a song has come to me. This is a winner all the way," Paras said about the song. Paras and Mahira have been part of music videos such as "Baarish" and "Ring".

Rubina, on the other hand, was also seen in a music video with her husband Abhinav Shukla. Sung by Neha Kakkar, Marjaneya became an instant hit with the audience and the audience loved the pairing of Rubina and Abhinav.

Apart from this, Rubina has returned to her much popular show, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii. She is back on the show after a span of two years and will reprise her role of Saumya. Her character sets out on a new journey.

"After a hiatus, I am excited to be back as Saumya with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like a homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast, and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show," she said in a statement.

