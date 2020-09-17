Image Source : INSTA/VIRAT KOHLI, RETROBOLLYWOOD From Sharmila Tagore to Anushka Sharma, Bollywood actresses who married cricketers (In Pics)

The charm and beauty of our Bollywood heroines have thoroughly impressed Indian cricketers to an extraordinary degree. The relationship between cricketers and actresses trace right back to the time when Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi fell head over heels for Sharmila Tagore. Have a look at the Bollywood actresses who are married to cricketers.

Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

India's youngest Test captain, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was one of the finest cricketers of his generation and is regarded as one of India's greatest captains. Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore's wedding was one of the first high-profile associations between cricket and Bollywood. Tiger Pataudi met actor Sharmila Tagore in an after-party in Delhi back in 1965. Despite their union opposed by many due to religious differences, Pataudi tied the knot with Sharmila in 1969. Their children - Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, are both Bollywood actors as well.

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh

A marriage that hogged a lot of limelight in 2015 was that of Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra. The two dated for almost eight years before tying the knot in October. Though Geeta had an uneventful career in Bollywood, Bhajji admitted falling in love with her at first sight. The couple welcomed their daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha on July 28, 2016.

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh married actress Hazel Keech in 2016. The two had tied the knot last year according to Sikh wedding rituals in Chandigarh which was followed by a lavish reception in Delhi and a party in Goa. Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech dated for six years before their eventual marriage, which was attended by a host of Bollywood celebrities and Yuvraj Singh's former teammates.

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan tied the knot in November 2017 and celebrated the grand occasion with their friends and family members over the course of three days.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married at a countryside resort in Tuscany in a private ceremony in December 2017 after dating for several years.Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in January 2021. The couple made the pregnancy announcement on social media, writing 'and then we were three'

