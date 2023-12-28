From Sharmila Tagore's reaction to Saif-Amrita's wedding to adjustments with Kareena, top 3 moments of KWK 8

Follow us on Sharmila Tagore opens up about Saif's wedding with Amrita Singh and Kareena Kapoor

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore took over the recent episode of Koffee With Karan 8 with her son Saif Ali Khan. The mother-son duo behaved their candid shelves as they opened up about cinema and spilled the beans about their family dynamics. From Saif's unanticipated wedding with Amrita Singh to adjustments with her now daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore opened up myriad topics on the chat show with Karan Johar.

Here are the top 3 moments from KWK 8 with Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan.

Sharmila Tagore on Saif-Amrita's wedding

During the show, Karan Johar asked Saif about his former wife Amrita Singh. "There is one place that he reached and never left. It was Amrita Singh's house. He reached there was the first time and you never left," Karan said.

He also revealed that Soha Ali Khan got to know about Saif's wedding from one of her classmates at school. Speaking about his marriage with Amrita Singh, the actor shares about him telling his mother about the wedding. Sharmila Tagore interrupted and said she was visiting Mumbai when Saif met him. "I don't know what I was doing but I was quiet and he says Amma you're quiet and your colour is changing and you are looking different. And I told him we will talk about it later. And then he left then I rang up Tiger and told him and there was a long silence on his part and then we left it at that. Then I said, I would like to meet her. The next day I called Amrita and we had tea and we chatted, but still quite shocked," she said.

Sharmila Tagore on Kareena Kapoor

When asked if she had to adjust with Kareena Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore called her lovely and revealed that she was with them when Mansoor Ali Pataudi passed away. "I had known Kareena earlier. Meaning I had met her earlier and she had been very nice to me. She is lovely and she is what she is. She was with us when Tiger was ill and she was with us when he passed away."

Sharmila Tagore on rejecting Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Speaking about the same, Sharmila Tagore revealed that she was battling cancer during that time. "This is at the height of Covid. They hadn’t really grappled with Covid at that time. They didn’t know the vaccine… We were not vaccinated. You know, after my cancer. So, they didn’t want me to take that risk," she said.

