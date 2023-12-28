From Vaanathaippola to Captain Prabhakaran, top 5 films of actor-politician Vijayakanth

Follow us on Image Source : X Vijayakanth is the founder and president of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) political party.

Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagarswami, popularly known as Vijayakanth, passed away on Thursday, December 28. He was 71. The actor-turned-politician was on ventilator support following his admission for pneumonia, as per news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). He was quite active in Tamil Nadu politics and was the founder and president of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) political party. Before entering politics, Vijayakanth was a popular name in Tamil film industry.

He began his film career in 1979 with Inikkum Ilamai. Over the years, he has acted in several hundred films and bagged many prestigious awards. Let us take you on a trip down memory lane and remember some of his best films.

Ramanaa

The action film was written and directed by A R Murugadoss. The film features Vijayakanth and Ashima Bhalla in the lead roles. In 2015, the film was dubbed and released in Hindi as Mar Mitenge 3.

Oomai Vizhigal

In the film, Vijaykanth played the role of DSP Deenadayalan. Apart from him, the film also starred Arun Pandian, Chandrasekhar and Jaishankar in key roles. Helmed by R Aravindraj, it was released in 1986.

Amman Koil Kizhakkaalae

Directed by R Sundarrajan, the film featured Vijayakanth and Radha in the lead roles. It became a huge commercial success and Vijayakanth even bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Tamil award for his performance.

Vaanathaippola

In the film, Vijayakanth played double roles. The film was also a commercial success and it won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment in 2001. Apart from this, it also bagged several prestigious awards.

Captain Prabhakaran

The film starred Vijayakanth as an IFS officer (Indian Forest Service). THe film went on to become a huge blockbuster at the box office. It was also Vijayakanth's 100th film.

