Thursday, May 25, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. 'Film wrongly publicised, conditions violated', alleges real-life hero behind Manoj Bajpayee's 'Bandaa'

'Film wrongly publicised, conditions violated', alleges real-life hero behind Manoj Bajpayee's 'Bandaa'

Poonam Chand Solanki added that the agreement signed with him was for a 'biopic'. Contrary to what has been portrayed in the latest courtroom drama, that it is 'inspired' by real-life events, Solanki feels sad with the fact that he has been 'duped'.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: May 25, 2023 6:34 IST
Manoj Bajpayee
Image Source : IANS Manoj Bajpayee's 'Bandaa'

Advocate Poonam Chand Solanki from Jodhpur, who is said to be the 'inspiration' for Manoj Bajpayee's latest courtroom drama 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai', is reportedly unhappy over alleged claims that the story of the Apoorv Singh Karki-directorial is based on him. In the courtroom drama that dropped on Zee 5 on Tuesday, Manoj plays a lawyer, who fights an infamous rape case against a self-proclaimed godman in a Jodhpur court and gets the latter convicted.

Incidentally, Solanki was the advocate who fought the 2013 Asaram Bapu rape case, and got the self-styled godman convicted. "I have taken the legal recourse in this matter. How can it be claimed that the movie is inspired by real-life events involving me when no NOC was collected from me, nor the script was approved by me? Those who signed an agreement with me sold the rights without informing me," Solanki told IANS.

He added that the agreement signed with him was for a 'biopic'. Contrary to what has been portrayed in the latest courtroom drama, that it is 'inspired' by real-life events, Solanki feels sad with the fact that he has been 'duped'.

Even Asaram Bapu's charitable trust, Sant Shri Asaramji Ashram Charitable Trust, has sent a legal notice to the makers of the film, alleging that it is "highly objectionable and defamatory".

Solanki said, "I have filed a case in the trial court and notices have been served to the producers and others. Imagine, in June 2021, they signed an agreement with me and in September, they sold the rights to another party... How can they do it," Solanki questioned.

He also said that in February 2022, the same party had reached out to him with an addendum. "I was kept in the dark that the rights were sold. Even the party that bought them didn't inform me," Solanki told. Adding, "My intellectual property rights have been violated, so notices have been served to the producers and the next hearing is scheduled on May 31."

Related Stories
When Katrina Kaif and Tabu touched Manoj Bajpayee's feet; here's how he reacted | EXCLUSIVE

When Katrina Kaif and Tabu touched Manoj Bajpayee's feet; here's how he reacted | EXCLUSIVE

EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee recalls Shah Rukh Khan took him to disco for first time: 'Ek gaon wale...'

EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee recalls Shah Rukh Khan took him to disco for first time: 'Ek gaon wale...'

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Twitter Review: Manoj Bajpayee starrer strikes a chord with audiences

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Twitter Review: Manoj Bajpayee starrer strikes a chord with audiences

Solanki also lambasted the way the advocate has been 'portrayed' as a hero in the film, saying, "I am not a hero, I simply discharged my duties as a lawyer. As the script was not shown to me, I don't know what fictional or non-fictional matters they had collected, or whether they could do it legally," he added.

Latest Entertainment News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News