Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FATIMA SANA SHAIKH Fatima Sana Shaikh tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines at home

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh on Monday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine. Shaikh, 29 took to Instagram and said she is following all the health and safety protocols after contracting the virus. "I have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself. Thank you for all your wishes and concerns. Please stay safe guys," the actress wrote.

Earlier, Fatima was in Rajasthan shooting for a film with Anil Kapoor. All details about the film have been kept under wraps.

On Sunday, actor Vikrant Massey said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under self quarantine. The actor took to Instagram to post the update. He wrote that he contracted the virus despite following necessary precautions while shooting. Vikrant also urged people to step out of their homes only if necessary.

Putting up the post, he wrote, "Hello all, despite necessary precautions on shoot, I have tested Covid positive. In self quarantine. Requesting all those who've come in close contact with me in the last few days, to get yourself tested, ASAP. I'm taking the prescribed medications & adequate rest and currently doing fine."

He urged people to be careful and added, "Urging everyone to do the basics right and step out of your homes, ONLY IF NECESSARY. " Taking to the caption, he wrote, "Kripya Dhyan De."

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor , and Rohit Saraf were among those who had tested positive for COVID-19.

On the professional front, Shaikh was last seen in Anurag Basu's 2020 crime comedy "Ludo" and Manoj Bajpayee-led "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari", which had a theatrical release.

On Sunday, Mumbai reported the highest rise in COVID-19 cases so far by adding 6,923 new infections, taking the tally to 3,98,674.

(With PTI Inputs)