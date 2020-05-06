Image Source : INSTAGRAM Farah Khan's daughter catches her lying about being good at maths in a hilarious interview. Watch video

Just like Karan Johar, Bollywood filmmaker-producer Farah Khan has also been spending the lockdown with her three kids- Anya, Diva, and Czar and husband. Their past time became even more interesting for the fans when the tables got turned when her kids decided to interview their mom which turned out to be super fun. The three of them asked one question each which was certainly smarter and trickier that you might have thought. Farah shared the video of the same on Instagram and wrote alongside, "Tables have turned. My lovely kids are interviewing me! And looks like they are quite embarrassed by answers. Here's a snippet of our #BachFUNMoment and all our masti!"

The first one was asked by her daughter Anya, who wanted to know if she liked puppies as a child to which Farah responded and said, "I was not very fond of dogs when I was small but now I love puppies because you love puppies and you are doing so much for them." She then added, "Don’t tell the other two, but you are my favourite child."

Czar wanted to know if she listened to rap music to which she replied, "I loved listening to rap music. You know which was my favourite song? Rail Gaadi Rail Gaadi," and told him that he's her favourite one.

Last came the turn of Diva who quizzed her about her mathematics skill to which Farah responded, "I was too good at maths in school. I was mind-blowing.: However, she got caught in a lie when her daughter asked her how much 37 multiplied by 12 is. Later, to cover up, she used the same tactic and hugged her and said, "Don’t tell anyone, but you are my favourite child."

After her daughter left, Farah admitted, "37 x 12? I don’t know, I used to copy from the next-door person."

Farah's video was loved by fans who left comments like "soo cute god bless u all," "Love you Farah... don't tell anyone but you're my favourite" and yet another one who wrote, "This is a wonderful way to keep your children entertained. Being a teacher, I know how hard it is to teach online and be with my own kids trying to help them understand school work but nothing beats making time with your own kids and just doing something out of the ordinary..."

