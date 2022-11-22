Tuesday, November 22, 2022
     
  5. Fans hail Kartik Aryan's Shehzada as #HappyBirthdayShehzada trends on social media

The makers of Shehzada dropped the much-anticipated trailer of the film starring Kartik Aaryan, on the occasion of the superstar's birthday. Since then #HappyBirthdayShehzada is trending on social media. See how fans are reacting.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Published on: November 22, 2022 23:11 IST
Kartik Aryan
Image Source : TWITTER/@SAY_HI_VARSHA Kartik Aryan's look from the movie 'Shehzada'

The makers of Shehzada surprised Kartik Aryan's fans after releasing the teaser of 'Shehzada' on the occasion of the actor's birthday. As the audience witnessed Kartik in the action avatar for the first time, they are truly surprised by the teaser and started to make noise on social media by dropping their loving comments. #HappyBirthdayShehzada is trending on social media as fans hail the actor's flabbergasting performance. 

Ever since the first look has been revealed, fans seem unstoppable from showering love on their favorite star. One of the users wrote, "He can do any kind of scenes in the film and his skills are awesome. Best wishes on this birthday. HBD #HappyBirthdayShehzada".  One of his fans tweeted, "Acting to dancing to good looks #KartikAaryan has it all! Our #Shehzada is back in a new avatar that’s too hot to handle #HappyBirthdayShehzada". Another one wrote, "Fans toh bohot phele se the…abhi triple ho jaengay with #Shehzada and #KartikAaryan in this dhamakedaar role #HappyBirthdayShehzada". 

On Tuesday, Kartik Aryan took to his Instagram handle to share the teaser of his upcoming action-packed venture. Sharing the clip he wrote, "Jab baat FAMILY pe aaye toh discussion nahi karte… ACTION karte hain!!" he captioned the post and signed off saying, "A Birthday Gift from your #Shehzada." The clip sees the actor embrace his inner action-hero as he steps into the shoes of south superstar Allu Arjun in this upcoming remake. 'Shehzada' is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' that saw Allu starring opposite Pooja Hegde.

This first glimpse is one of the best surprises or treats for his fans as they are definitely super excited. Kartik is currently awaiting the release of his yet another new avatar of a film, 'Freddy' on 2nd December, and besides Shehzada, he has 'Satyaprem ki Katha', Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan's untitled next in his kitty.

