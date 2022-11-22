VADH Trailer Out: Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta's crime thriller promises nail-biting suspense | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE VADH movie poster starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta

The trailer of VADH is finally out and there is no doubt that the two veteran actors of Bollywood Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta will ever disappoint us. The nail-biting trailer promises to keep us on edge of our seats throughout. When we have the most versatile actors together onscreen, definitely nothing can be said about their acting skills. We have seen Sanjay Mishra making all of us laugh out loud with his comical avatars but this time it's a whole new venture for him as a psychopath. Neena Gupta is also seen donning the role of a simple lower middle-class housewife who supports her husband under any condition.

In the trailer, Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta’s tandem has kept us engaged and the audience is left surprised frame after frame. As unpredictable as this trailer was, we cannot wait to see how the film will turn out to be. While there is a lot of innocence in Sanjay and Neena’s characters, the darkness of their personalities is the most startling element of the trailer. The trailer displays the life of a lower-middle-class family with monetary issues and the struggles they face. Sanjay Mishra's menace is what we all will witness for the first time.

Watch the trailer here:

Speaking about Vadh, Sanjay Mishra said, “As an actor, I have never imagined myself in this type of a character that too with Neena ji. I am eagerly looking forward to see how the audience reacts to the movie.” Neena Gupta added, “VADH is an extremely intriguing thriller story and I have had a great time bringing life to the film. This story is much more than what meets the eye and the audience will have a wonderful time watching the trailer as well as the movie itself."

VADH is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal. The film is presented by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and produced by J Studio and Next Level Productions. The film will be released in cinemas on 9th December 2022.

Also Read: Aamir Khan's dance on 'Papa Kehte hai' at daughter Ira's engagement is a must-watch | Video

Also Read: Has Ajay Devgn roped in Salman Khan for Bholaa sequel? Here's the truth

Latest Entertainment News