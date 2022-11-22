Kartik Aaryan receives heartfelt wish from his rumoured ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan on 32nd birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK_SARA_WORLD Kartik Aaryan receives heartfelt wish from Sara

Kartik Aaryan, who is one of the most popular actors of the current generation, is celebrating his 32nd birthday today. As the actor turns a year wiser, wishes have been pouring in from the entire Tinsel Town. Now, to the surprise of fans, Kartik's rumoured ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan has wished him on his special day with a heartfelt note on social media.

On Tuesday, the Kedarnath actress took to her Instagram account and shared a story wishing his Love Aaj Kal co-star. The actress re-shared a picture of the birthday boy from his midnight celebrations and penned a heartfelt note for him. She wrote, "Happiest birthday @kartikaaryan. Hope this year is all that you've hoped for and may all your dream continue coming true." The actress also added a goofy 'Happy Birthday' sticker to the post.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHANSara Ali Khan's Instagram story

Speaking about Kartik and Sara's relationship, the couple were in a relationship while filming Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2. They allegedly split up just before the movie's release. The fact that they had dated was brought up by Karan Johar during Sara's appearance on Koffee With Karan, although the actors remained silent about it. Earlier, during an interview with Film Companion, the Dhamaka actor revealed that he has been single for over a year without revealing anything about his affair with Sara Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan rang in his 32nd birthday in the right manner as he unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film, Shehzada. It is the actor's first action-thriller film. The teaser shows him in a never-seen-before avatar. He shared the teaser on his Instagram account and wrote, "Jab baat FAMILY pe aaye toh discussion nahi karte…ACTION karte hain !! A Birthday Gift from your #Shehzada." Well, the gift truly captured the hearts of fans and piqued their curiosity for the film. The Rohit Dhawan directorial is slated to release on February 10, 2023.

