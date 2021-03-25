Exclusive | Abhinav Shukla on being known as 'Rubina Dilaik's husband': Narrative by insecure people in BB14

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHINAV SHUKLA Abhinav Shukla with wife Rubina Dilaik

One of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 14, actor Abhinav Shukla, has touched many hearts during his stint in the reality show. In an exclusive interview with India TV, Abhinav opened up about being recognised as 'Rubina's husband', his equation with Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Jasmin Bhasin and the kind of roles he wants to do.

During his stay in the Bigg Boss house, Abhinav's equation with wife Rubina surprised many. While they were competing against each other, they were rock-solid as a pair. "I have been brought up in a family where my father will ask each family member’s advice and approval before taking any important decision, even though when we were kids he will ask our advice. So for me, a family decision is a family decision. It's not a man's or a woman’s decision. Equality starts at home."

Given the popularity of Rubina, Abhinav's co-contestants on the reality show often took pot-shots at him saying his shot to fame is being 'Rubina Dilaik's husband'. Asked if he ever felt his wife's popularity overshadowed him, Abhinav said, "Well, that's a narrative that's been manufactured inside the Big Boss house by people who actually were insecure. I am ok with this narrative being used to troll me. I like the trolls being nasty and then getting frustrated as I succeed."

"Also, my goals and ambitions are different from Rubina’s. So Rubina and I are not in any competition that one will overshadow the other. One's success is other's success as well," he added.

There were multiple shades of the actor that we saw in Bigg Boss. There was a spirited player, a caring husband to Rubina, a mature friend to Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli, and a controversial figure when it comes to Kavita Kaushik. However, Abhinav wants his fans to remember him as someone who can adapt. "One can call me a person who simply adapts. I adapt, in fact, we all do. I am thoughtful and benevolent but if buttons are pushed I can give it back!"

Apart from Rubina, Abhinav's equation with BB-14's Jasmin has also been in the limelight. Many were surprised when Abhinav named Jasmin as one of the co-contestants he never wants to meet again.

"I will again clarify, Jasmine was a fellow contestant, not an enemy. I don't know Jasmine, it's my failure to judge what sort of person she is. So if I don't know someone what's the point of meeting that person," he said.

However, the actor extended his support to Jasmin when the latter's song Tera Suit released recently. Abhinav and Rubina recreated the song and presented their own version of it on social media. "About the song Tera Suit, it's by the same label which made Marjaneya. It's not just Jasmine’s song. There is a whole team behind it and it turned out beautiful. I will always appreciate good music and good work."

On the work front, Abhinav told us life is busy now. "There are upcoming projects. You will see me in front and behind the camera as well!" He recently appeared in Neha Kakkar's music video Marjaneya.

Asked, what kind of projects he wants to take up, Abhinav shared, "I am a sincere actor and I am diligent at my job but not desperate. So work will come and you will see me doing meaningful projects. I want to play the Walter White of Breaking Bad!"

Model-actor Abhinav Shukla started his acting career in 2007 with television show Jersey No. 10. He went on to play roles in Geet, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Chotti Bahu – Sindoor Bin Suhagan and Hitler Didi. He also tried his luck in films and featured in Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans (2014), Akshar 2 (2017) and Lukka Chuppi (2019). However, he rose to fame with his stint in celebrity reality show Bigg Boss 14, where he was seen competing with his wife Rubina Dilaik.