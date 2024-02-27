"Ever since I got...", Neha Kakkar breaks silence on pregnancy and divorce rumours

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Neha Kakkar breaks silence on pregnancy and divorce rumours

Famous singer Neha Kakkar has been away from the world of television for some time. She was last seen judging the Indian Idol show in the year 2022. For the time being, she continued doing her concerts. Meanwhile, the news of her divorce with Rohanpreet Singh had gained a lot of attention. Not only this, it was also revealed that Neha was pregnant. The singer has now finally broken her silence on these news rumours.

Neha Kakkar spoke on pregnancy and divorce rumours

Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh had a love marriage with Neha Kakkar in 2021. Both are often spotted invested in PDAs on and off social media. But for some time now, reports have surfaced that everything is not well between the couple, which has surprised even their fans. Neha Kakkar has revealed the truth behind this. In an interview given to E Times, Neha said that ever since she got married, there have been only two rumors. "One, I am pregnant and two, I am getting divorced. It is very sad to hear such news. People say anything to gossip, but I try not to pay attention to all this because I know what the truth is," said Kakkar.

'I was mentally and physically tired,' says Neha Kakkar

Neha also told the reason behind her break from TV. “This break was necessary for me. I was very tired mentally and physically. I am someone who, whenever does a show, gives her 100 percent. There came a time when nothing was in my control. I started working in this industry at an early age. Therefore, it was necessary to do this for your mental and physical health. But now I am back with full energy," said the singer.

