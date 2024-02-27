Pankaj Udhas last rites: Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Vidya Balan visit Udhas residence to pay tribute

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Vidya Balan visit Udhas residence to pay tribute

Veteran ghazal-playback vocalist and Padma Shri recipient Pankaj Udhas passed away following a protracted illness at 72. He passed away in Mumbai at 11 a.m. on February 26. He spent some time in the Mumbai Breach Candy Hospital. His family member shared the news on Instagram to his admirers. The last rites of the singer are being performed today. His mortal remains were kept at his home for the last darshan and then his cremation will be done in Worli from 3 to 5 pm. People associated with the film industry, sports, and politics have started to arrive at the Udhas residence to pay their last respects to the Padma Shri recipient. The singer has been given a final farewell with state honours, and his brother Manhar Udhas also arrived.

Guests who have arrived at Pankaj Udhas' residence

Former Indian skipper and current cricket commentator Sunil Gavaskar arrived at Udhas residence to pay his last respects. The actor could be seen surrounded by other guests, who too have reached Pankaj Ji's Mumbai home. Bollywood actor Vidya Balan also arrived at the Udhas residence to pay her last respects. Just like others, the actor was also spotted in while salwar kameez in the city.

Several singers also arrived at Pankaj Udhas' Mumbai residence. Sonu Nigam to Anup Jalota, several of Pankaj Ji's admirers and fans were also spotted at the venue. Agnipath's famed singer Roop Kumar Rathod has arrived for Pankaj Udhas' last rites. Tu Hi Re famed singer Hariharan is also present at the venue.

About Pankaj Udhas

Pankaj Udhas was born on May 17, 1951 in Jetpur, Gujurat. His father Manohar Udhwas a renowned Gujarati folk singer and his elder brother Nirmal Udhas was also a well-known ghazal singer. Pankaj Udhas began his musical journey in the early 1970s. His debut album Aahat in 1980 made him one of the most promising ghazal singers of his time.

He went on to release numerous and mesmerised audiences with his soulful and heart-touching renditions. His songs including Chitthi Aayi Hai, Chandi Jaisa Rang Tera, Thodi Thodi Piya Karo, Ek Taraf Uska Ghar and Aaj Jinke Kareeb Hote Hai are among a few of his songs which gained him recognition.

