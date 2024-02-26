Pankaj Udhas dies: A throwback to legendary singer's love story when he fell for his neighbour Farida

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL A throwback to Pankaj Udhas' love story with Farida Udhas

Famous ghazal and playback singer Pankaj Udhas, who ruled people's hearts with his voice has died at the age of 72. The veteran singer took his last breath in Mumbai's Candy Hospital on Monday. Pankaj earned a lot of fame in the world of Ghazal. Moreover, his love life was also no less than a film story in itself.

Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas' love story began in the '70s. When he saw Farida (who is now his wife) for the first time in his neighbor's house. It was a love at first sight for the singer. Yes! He fell in love with her as soon as he saw Farida. It was the neighbor who had arranged for Pankaj and Farida to meet. At that time the singer was doing graduation and Farida was an air hostess. Both of them became friends and started meeting each other.

When Pankaj told his family about Farida, the reaction of his family was positive about his relationship. However, since Farida belonged to the Parsi community, her parents had objections. The reason for this was that there was a ban in their community on marrying outside the caste.

However, the couple did not want to ahead in their relationship without their parents' blessings. For this reason, Pankaj and Farida decided that they would get married only when they got the blessings of both of their parents. The singer then met Farida's father, who was a retired police officer. After a lot of persuasion, her father met Pankaj and said, "If both of you feel that you will be happy together then go ahead and get married."

Later the couple got married on 11 February 1982. Now both of them have two daughters, Nayaab and Reva.

