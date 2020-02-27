Image Source : INSTAGRAM Estrange couple Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey file for divorce

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey and his wife Konkana Sen Sharma have decided to officially part ways after ten years of marriage. The duo announced their separation in 2015 and at the trailer of the film Title, the actress confirmed the separation. Konkana announced it Twitter and said that they have mutually decided to part ways. Now, according to the latest reports in Spotboye, they have filed for a divorce.

The couple underwent detailed counseling but failed to agree that they should give this marriage another chance. The reports claim that the legal separation has been put forth by mutual consent and all the formalities are already over. A source is quoted saying by an entertainment portal, "This is one of the most amicable divorces ever seen. But yes, it is extremely sad that they could not get back together as man and wife."

Konkana and Ranvir started dating after working together in a few films like Traffic Signal, Mixed Doubles, Aaja Nachle and Gour Hari Dastaan- The Freedom File. Their last film together was A Death In The Gunj. The couple got married in 2010. Next year, the actress gave birth to their son Haroon. When Knkana announced the separation in 2015, she also mentioned that Ranvir and she will both raise their child and will have joint custody.

She tweeted, “Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you.”

Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you. — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) September 14, 2015

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page