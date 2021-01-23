Elephant's death by burning tyre: Kamal Haasan, Randeep Hooda, celebs say 'Extinction of Humanity'

Image Source : TWITTER/KAMALHAASAN, KOENAMITRA Kamal Haasan, Pranita Subhash, celebs say 'Extinction of Humanity'

Elephant dies after a burning tyre thrown at it: In a disturbing incident, a wild elephant lost its life after two people in the Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu threw a burning tyre on it. The horrifying video of the elephant's death has gone viral on the internet which has enraged Twitterati. The elephant had strayed into human habitat, the forest officials have said. It was found lying near a dam. The forest department veterinarians tried to revive it but in vain. The police have arrested the two men responsible for the death of the 50-year-old wild jumbo,

The incident has left a bad taste among people especially those who have watched the elephant running away trumpeting in pain in the video. Many have been bashing the people responsible and claiming that humanity has died. Celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Koena Mitra, Pranita Subhash and others also took to Twitter to express their anger over the incident.

Kamal Haasan tweeted in Tamil and condemned the death of the elephant. he said, "We killed forests and made nations. We forgot the story of the wildlife. How did the custom of burning alive come about? Isn't it barbaric to burn an elephant that is retreating?"

காடுகள் கொன்று நாடுகள் ஆக்கினோம். காட்டுயிர்களின் கதியை மறந்தோம். உயிரோடு எரிக்கும் வழக்கம் எப்படி வந்தது? பின்வாங்கிப் போகும் யானையைக் கொளுத்துவது நாட்டுமிராண்டித்தனமா? மரணத்தைச் சுமந்துபோன யானையின் ஓலம் அலைக்கழிகிறது. காலம் தலைகுனிகிறது. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 23, 2021

Other celebrities like Randeep Hooda, Koena Mitra and Pranita Subhash also expressed anger. Koena tweeted, "Extinction of Humanity!," while Subhas said, "Heartbreaking Crying face...What happened to Humanity !."

Last year in June, a similar incident has left the people enraged after a pregnant elephant died in Kerala after being fed pineappled filled with firecrackers. The pineapple had exploded in her mouth causing her jaw to break.