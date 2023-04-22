Eid al-Fitr 2023: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan together wish Eid Mubarak; check out other celebs’ posts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BEINGSALMANKHAN Salman Khan, Aamir Khan together wish Eid Mubarak

Eid al-Fitr 2023: This Eid al-Fitr is special as Salman Khan returned to the big screen as a leading hero after four years in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The superstar treated fans with the perfect Eidi. If the film was not enough, Salman took to his Instagram to share a photo with another superstar Aamir Khan to wish fans 'Chand Mubarak'. In the image, Salman was seen looking dapper in a black shirt and matching pants. Aamir wore a blue T-shirt and black jeans.

The two smiled for the camera as they got clicked.

Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood celebrities also took to their social media to extend warm wishes on the occasion of Eid as well as Akshaya Tritiya to the fans. While Ajay shared a post saying Eid Mubarak, Big B wished fans with a poster saying, "Eid Mubarak May Allah fulfill your all dreams and hopes."

Check out the posts here-

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Sending warm wishes to you and your family on Eid. #EidMubarak everyone."

