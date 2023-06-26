Dimple Kapadia vibes with nephew Karan Kapadia on his latest song 'Tere Bina' | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWINKLE KHANNA Dimple Kapadia and Karan Kapadia

Twinkle Khanna treated her fans a fun video capturing her mom vibing to latest songs. The video showcases veteran actress Dimple Kapadia vibing to the rap song of the new song released ‘Tere Bina.' She grooved with nephew Karan Kapadia. In the video, we can also see her cousin’s brother Karan Kapadia doing rap. Taking to her Instagram handle, Twinkle Khanna wrote, "This is all things amazing! @karankapadiaofficial just dropped a new song called Tere Bina which is out now on all platforms and I can safely say it is already my favourite song of the year."

She added, "P.S. And I am not quite sure what mom is doing in the background but then her actions for me on a daily basis." Dimple can be seen singing and enjoying with Karan.

The video instantly went viral and garnering love and appreciation from fans. Netizens were captivated by Dimple Kapadia’s enthusiasm and praised her. Gauahar Khan wrote, “I absolutely love your mom . dimple ma’am is the coolest !". A fans said, “OMG look at your mom vibing the hell out of that song. It’s a great song btw.”

Dimple Kapadia's work front

Dimple received massive responses from the audience for her performance in the web series 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo'. Helmed by Homi Adajania, the series also stars Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar in lead roles. The series is billed as a new spin on the 'says-bahu' drama sub-genre that generally explores the power dynamics between tough, ruthless mothers-in-law and meeker daughters-in-law.

She received a National award for Best Actress for her performance in the Hindi language drama film 'Rudaali'. The actress will be next seen in the upcoming romantic film 'Jab Khuli Kitaab' opposite veteran actor Pankaj Kapur.

Talking about Karan Kapadia, he recently released his single Tere Bina. He has worked as an assistant director on films such as 'Talaash: The Answer Lies Within,' 'Raavan,' 'Luck By Chance,' and 'Hawaizaada.' Karan Kapadia is Dimple's late sister Simple Kapadia's son.

