Did you know Rajpal Yadav was actually beaten up on the sets of Chup Chup Ke?

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav is called the comedy king of Hindi films because of the characters played by him. His character in 'Chup Chup Ke', which was one of the comedy films like Dhol, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, is also praiseworthy. Recently Rajpal Yadav remembered the shooting days of Chup Chup Ke and made a shocking revelation. The film was released in 2006 and Rajpal has played a heart-winning character in the film. But imagine if we say that Rajpal Yadav was slapped in 'Chup Chup Ke'? Yes...don't be surprised because it is true and this has been revealed by Rajpal Yadav himself.

Rajpal Yadav recently revealed in an interview that he was assaulted on the sets of his film Chup Chup Ke in 2006. Rajpal said that during a scene in the film, two or three of his co-stars slapped him. The actor said that film director Priyadarshan had to intervene and asked him not to kill him in reality.

There is a scene in Chup Chup K' where Rajpal Yadav's character Bandya is mistaken for teasing a woman. Seeing this, the woman's family members run towards him to kill him. Recalling that scene, the actor said, 'When they all came to beat me, two-three of them slapped me. I told Priyan Ji about this. Then he explained to everyone that in reality one should not kill. So you must have seen in the film that when they come to kill me, the frame stops.'

Talking about Chup Chup Ke, the film also featured Shahid Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sunil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Anupam Kher in lead roles. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film was released in 2006 and was a box office hit. Talking about Rajpal Yadav's work front, the actor was last seen in 'Apoorva' released on OTT. In this film, he has played the role of a gangster.

