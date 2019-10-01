Image Source : INSTAGRAM Did Shah Rukh Khan forget to call Deepika Padukone?

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone had to remind Shah Rukh Khan on the social media after the superstar got busy with work and forgot to call her. Shah Rukh had on Monday shared a black and white image on himself on Twitter. In the image, the superstar was seen cleaning his library and he wrote: "Did an all nighter...cleaning up my library. A bit shabby and smelling of books, dust and happiness..."

Deepika immediately wrote back: "Hello! You were supposed to call me!" Her comment has garnered 1.8K retweets and 22.3K likes so far. Deepika made her Bollywood debut in 2007 in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om. She was later seen sharing screen space with the Dilwale star in Chennai Express.

Did an all nighter...cleaning up my library. A bit shabby & smelling of books, dust and happiness... pic.twitter.com/bRoVDRkRnO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 30, 2019

Deepika will next be seen in Chhapaak, where she plays an acid attack survivor. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated for release on January 10, 2020. She will also be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer Singh in filmmaker Kabir Khan's 83. In the film, the actress will play the role of Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev’s wife.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, the actor was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s film Zero. It also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. While the film failed to bring numbers, Katrina’s performance was much applauded in the film. Shah Rukh has not announced his next film after Zero. The actor said that he wanted time out after playing the role of a dwarf in Zero. Nonetheless, the superstar’s name has already been associated with a number of films.

