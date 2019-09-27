Shah Rukh Khan’s throwback video from first TV show Doosra Keval proves he was born to be a romantic hero

Image Source : YOUTUBE Latest Updates Shah Rukh Khan has always managed to woo the viewers with his charming personality and onscreen presence. Watch his first TV show Doosra Keval which proves that SRK was born to be an epitome of romance.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been entertaining his fans for more than 27 years. The actor, who was first seen in the 1992 film Deewana, has played many roles in films but his image as a romantic hero has been the most loved. From his signature open arms pose to his dimples, girls can’t stop swooning watching him on the big screen. However, before stepping into the world of Bollywood, SRK impressed the viewers with her persona on the small screen. While many people think that Shah Rukh’s first TV show was Fauji, it was actually a show called Doosra Keval in which the actor played a double role.

Shah Rukh Khan was first seen as Keval in the DD National show Doosra Keval in 1989. The show was about a village boy who moves to town and never returns. Eventually, he gets killed when he refuses to support his friends in terrorist activities. Directed by Lekh Tandon, the show gave Shah Rukh Khan the opportunity to emerge as a romantic hero and how. Not just romance, SRK explored everything from action to drama in the TV show and own many hearts. Later in the show, SRK even appeared as his original character Keval’s lookalike because of which the show was called Doosra Keval.

Watch this old video of Shah Rukh Khan from the show Doosra Keval-

Not just Fauji and Doosra Keval, SRK had also worked in TV shows like Aziz Mirza's Circus and Mani Kaul's miniseries Idiot. He also appeared in small roles in serials Umeed and Wagle Ki Duniya. The actor was so good in his character that he was often compared with superstar Dilip Kumar and his style. However, SRK didn’t think of acting in films at that time as he felt he wasn’t ready and good enough.

Soon after his mother passed away, Shah Rukh Khan shifted to Mumbai from Delhi to work in films and escape the pain of losing his mother. It was Hema Malini who gave him his first break but things couldn’t fall into place and the film never got released. But once Shah Rukh Khan made his appearance on the big screen with Deewana, there was no looking back.

The superstar gave back to back many power-packed performances and today, he is called the King Of Romance. From Baazigar, Dil Se, Darr to DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Shah Rukh hasn’t let his charm fade away. Even today, fans gather outside his house on every Eid and shower their love on the superstar.

