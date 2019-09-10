Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s throwback video from Goa features little Suhana and Ananya Panday

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan always make sure that they sneak out time for their friends and family and fly away to any exotic destination for a vacation. In the year 2015, the couple flew away to Goa for a work vacation and enjoyed their time with their kids Aryan and Suhana as well as their friends Ananya Panday. An old video of the superstar couple has surfaced on the internet from the time when Gauri Khan launched a Hollywood themed resort located in Goa.

Gauri Khan launched the Planet Hollywood Beach Resort in Goa on April 14, 2015 and it was attended by Bollywood celebrities like Dino Morea, Genelia D’souza, Ritesh Deshmukh, Daboo Ratnani, Manisha Ratnani Bhavna Panday and others. Along with cheering for Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan had a gala time with his family. In the throwback video, little Ananya and Suhana can be seen enjoying with their parents as well as Anusha Dandekar. Watch the video here-

In the video, Gauri Khan can be seen donning a body-hugging gown while Shah Rukh Khan flaunted a cool look0 white t-shirt and blue denims. On the other hand, Anusha Dandekar can be seen telling something to Suhana and Ananya as they smile after it.

On the related note, Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t signed a film post his appearance in 2018 Bollywood flick Zero. Talking about the same during his presence at the Melbourne Film Festival, Shah Rukh Khan said that he has planned to take a break from work to spend time with his family and look after his production work.

Recently there were rumours that Shah Rukh Khan has given his nod for Ali Abbas Zafar’s next film which is an action-thriller. It is said that the film is Dhoom 4. However, the actor took to his twitter to deny signing any film and said, “It’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it....otherwise it’s just post truth.”

It’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it....otherwise it’s just post truth. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2019

Also read:

Shah Rukh Khan and Dwayne Bravo groove on 'Lungi Dance'- Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan’s picture with West Indies cricket star Chris Gayle goes viral

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page