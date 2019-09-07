Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan’s picture with West Indies cricket star Chris Gayle goes viral

West Indies cricket star Chris Gayle has shared a photograph with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently in the Caribbean Islands rooting for Trinbago Knight Riders in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League. Gayle shared a photograph on Instagram and captioned it: "#40SHADESOFGAYLE September 20th @iamsrk #NuffRespect." In the image, the two stars are seen dressed in black and smiling at the camera. SRK is the co-owner of the Trinbago Knight Riders.

Earlier, video of Pakistan teenage pacer Mohammad Hasnain getting a hug from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also went viral as he played a crucial role in Trinbago Knight Riders' 11-run win against St. Kitts and Nevis. Shah Rukh Khan has been acting as a Principal of the team and has been cheering from them throughout. Watch the video here-

On the acting front, Shah Rukh was last seen on screen in Aanand L. Rai's Zero, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. While the actor has not officially announced his next film yet, many rumours have been surfacing the internet that he will be seen in Farah Khan’s next film.

During his appearance at the Melbourne Film Festival 2019, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that post Zero he decided to take a break and has been travelling and discovering new stories. ''I just finished the last film I made and to put it lightly, it was a disaster. I said to myself that let me enjoy a little bit of un-success as I had success for so long. So I have taken some time off for next four or five months," he said.

