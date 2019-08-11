Gauri Khan shares beautiful photo with Shah Rukh Khan, gets hilarious reaction from Farah Khan

Farah Khan mocks Gauri Khan

While Shah Rukh Khan is in Melbourne to attend a film festival, his darling wife Gauri Khan took to Instagram to share a lovey-dovey photo of them. The photo has Gauri sitting on a couch while King Khan is beside her posing in his usual charming way. The photo didn't just show us the romantic side of the couple but also, once again proved that SRK and Gauri are ageing like a fine wine.

While Gauri can be seen in royal blue outfit with nude makeup and hair left in soft curls, SRK looks dapper in ice blue blazer paired with dark blue trousers and crisp white shirt. While fans started pouring in adorable comments on the photo, their filmmaker friend Farah Khan wrote something which left everyone in split. She complimented Gauri and then went on to ask how many pictures she rejected before giving her nod to this one. ''Looking so lovely gauri.. how much time did u spend choosing the “just right “ photo?,'' she commented.

Gauri's Instafam went gaga as soon as she shared the photo. ''Wow this looks amazing! Also perfect couple! You both are setting goals,'' commented a user, ''Wow sir this look amazing So beautiful couple Such a wonderful picture King & queen,'' wrote another.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan hasn't signed any new project yet. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, which tanked at the box office. Currently, SRK is spending time with his family and focussing more on his production house. In a recent interview, the superstar expressed his desire to do an action movie.