Image Source : TWITTER Do you know Shah Rukh Khan's look in Baazigar was curated by wife Gauri?

Celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan on Thursday shared a still of actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from their song "Ye kaali kaali aankhen", revealing that she designed her husband's look for the hit track.

"Can't believe I designed this look in the 90s ... Those jeans, legwarmer tee, bullet belt and a red shirt thrown over. The hand painted jeans were my favourite. Gauri khan designs has come a long way! Major throwback," Gauri tweeted.

In the image, SRK is seen wearing a red loose shirt with a pair of painted jeans, while Kajol donned a pink dress.

Can’t believe I designed this look in the 90s 😁 ... Those jeans, #legwarmer tee, bullet belt and a red shirt thrown over. The hand painted jeans were my favourite. #Gaurikhandesigns has come a long way! Major throwback.. @iamsrk @KajolAtUN pic.twitter.com/qRpZ59yuDT — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) September 12, 2019

"Ye kaali kaali aankhen" from the 1993 movie "Baazigar" was composed by Anu Malik.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the power couples of Bollywood. The duo was very young when they met each other for the first time and fell in love. SRK and Gauri who tied the knot on October 25, 1991, still continue to give us relationship goals. They are parents to three kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

SRK and Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan with family

The couple have been through many ups and downs in their relationship. SRK who is an active social media user never fails to praise his lovely wife. In an interview with a leading daily, SRK had mentioned, "My wife comes first. And I can tell you this much that if ever I am asked to make a choice between my career and Gauri, I'll leave films...I mean I would go insane but for her. She's the only thing I have."

SRK family

Till today, King Khan gives wife Gauri the credit for his success. Time and again, the couple has each other's back. As they continue to inspire us, let's take a look at some of the interesting statements made by both of them about each other.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page