Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan to reportedly star in Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Dhoom 4 next

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L. rai directorial Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Since then there have been many rumours about his next film but the actor has not yet announced his next project. Now, the latest reports suggest that SRK is all set to step into the world of action and thriller with Ali Abbas Zafar for Dhoom 4.

According to the reports in Pinkvilla, a source has revealed that, "Shah Rukh has signed a big actioner which will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Shah Rukh wanted to take up an action-oriented subject as his next and he's finally got the perfect script. The film is going to be mounted on a giant scale and will be one of the biggest films to hit screens in 2020."

The source added, "The superstar has always been fond of Ali's work and feels he brings out the right mix of action and emotion in his films. On the other hand, Ali has always wanted to collaborate with Shah Rukh. Their union was waiting to happen and it's finally happening now."

While the confirmation of the news is still awaited, if this is true, it is indeed good news for all the Shah Rukh Khan fans. On the other hand, Ali Abbas Zafar has just launched his production house and he is currently busy preparing for Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khali Peeli.

The report further suggest, "Ali has launched his own production and will be busy with Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khali Peeli. It's only after that he will roll out with the film with Shah Rukh. Currently, they have discussed the concept and SRK has given his nod. Ali is readying the script. Nothing else is known about the film as of now."

Also read:

Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam keeps up with 'family tradition' of Taekwondo

Shah Rukh Khan urges people to use postal services

Gauri Khan shares beautiful photo with Shah Rukh Khan, gets hilarious reaction from Farah Khan

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page