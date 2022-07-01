Dia Mirza thanks Uddhav Thackeray for caring about 'people, planet', Vivek Agnihotri asks 'Planet Bollywood?'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ DIAMIRZAOFFICIAL Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Dia Mirza's tweet on Uddhav Thackeray

Dia Mirza took to social media to react to the news of Uddhav Thackeray resigning as Maharashtra Chief Minister late on Wednesday. Dia thanked Thackeray for 'caring for people and the planet'. However, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri was quick to respond to Dia's tweet. In reply, Vivek asked Dia if she was referring to 'planet Bollywood'.

Dia thanks outgoing CM Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray, 62, resigned Wednesday night, minutes after Supreme Court refused to stay Governor Koshyari's direction to his government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday. After his resignation, several people including stars from Bollywood expressed support for him and Dia was one of them. In her tweet thanking the former CM of Maharashtra, Dia wrote, "Thank you @OfficeofUT. You cared for people and the planet. Conveying my gratitude and respect here. May you have many more opportunities to serve the nation. @AUThackeray (sic)."

Vivek Agnihotri questions Dia Mirza

After Dia's tweet, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri wrote in the comments section, "Which planet? Planet Bollywood (sic)?"

Bollywood celebrities support Uddhav Thackeray

Actors Prakash Raj and Urmila Matondkar were among several people who lauded Uddhav Thackeray after he resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister late on Wednesday, saying the people would stand by him for the way he had handled the state. After Thackeray stepped back from the CM's chair, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government collapsed. Afterwards, Eknath Sambhaji Shinde was named the CM of the state.

Kangana Ranaut takes swipe at Shiv Sena

After Thackeray's resignation, Kangana Ranaut took a dig at the Shiv Sena, saying the pride of people who broke the trust of democracy has been shattered. Kangana had a huge run-in with Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi government in 2020 when she said that she feared Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia" and likened the Maharashtra capital to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. After that, the Shiv Sena-led BMC demolished "illegal alterations" at her Bandra bungalow.

