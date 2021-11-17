Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Dhamaka: Kartik Aaryan reveals working under extremely challenging environment

As the release date for Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan's 'Dhamaka' inches closer, the actor revealed his arduous on set experience while filming the movie. The thriller has been grabbing eyeballs ever since the release of it's first look. Kartik took to his Instagram handle and shared a video from his shoot time. It highlighted the challenging environment Kartik had been working in for the film. The makers used hidden cameras as they wanted to show a real-world while Kartik managed record shoot time with long continuous takes. Captioning his post, Kartik wrote, "8* or more... 15 minute long continuous takes... Even the making of #Dhamaka is a case study in itself."

Directed by filmmaker Ram Madhavni, the film marks Kartik's foray into the world of intense and gritty storytelling. He essays the role of Arjun Pathak, a news anchor who spirals into the dark abyss of uncertainty, deceit and mind games after a terrorist makes a phone call to him about an attack that would engulf an entire city. He initially dismisses the call, considering it a prank, but soon realises the gravity of the situation when the terrorist blows up a bridge.

Dhamaka's trailer garnered so much of rave reviews from critics, fans and industry that it went on to cross over 38 million views across platforms. Going by the glimpse of his character as Arjun Pathak shared by Kartik, his performance in the film is sure to leave fans impressed. Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan are also a part of the upcoming movie. Actor Mrunal Thakur has a special appearance in the film.

The movie is set to premiere on Netflix on November 19.

Watch the trailer here: