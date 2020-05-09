Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone wants Irrfan Khan to come back, shares throwback video with Piku co-star playing tennis

Deepika Padukone remembered her late Piku co-actor Irrfan Khan who passed away on April 29 by sharing some throwback videos on social media. She shared the video from the sets of Shoojit Sircar directorial in which the two of them can be seen playing lawn tennis. The actress is seen knocking the ball later which the camera pans to the other direction showing Irrfan knocking the tennis ball from the opposite direction with a racket. Captioning the video Deepika shared on Instagram, she wrote, "Please come back! #irrfankhan."

'Piku' released on May 8, 2015, and on Friday Deepika shared a message on Facebook along with a still from the film's shoot. Tagging the film's writer Juhi Chaturvedi and director Shoojit Sircar, the actress shared the lyrics of the song 'Lamhe guzar gaye' from 'Piku.' Along with the same, she wrote, "Rest in Peace my Dear Friend... #rana #piku #bhaskor #ShoojitSircar #JuhiChaturvedi."

Her reference was to the characters in the film. While Irrfan was Rana, Deepika played Piku, and Amitabh Bachchan had essayed Bhaskor in Shoojit Sircar's slice-of-life romantic comedy.

Meanwhile, an old video of Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan from the screening of the Hollywood film XXX: Return of Xander Cage has gone viral across the internet. See it here:

The late actor was battling with neuroendocrine cancer for the past two years. He sought treatment for the same in the UK in 2018 and later returned to India in February 2019. On April 28, he was admitted to the hospital due to complications related to colon infection. He breathed his last on April 29.

