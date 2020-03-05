Deepika Padukone's doll replica in Rani Padmaavati avatar screams for Ranveer Singh's attention

If asked about that one couple that catches our eyes every time with their adorable social media PDA, there's only the names of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh that comes to our mind. With no offense to the others, everybody loves them for being quirky, sassy and lovable every time they make an appearance together at the airport or award functions and not to forget, on Instagram. It has been quite a time when we saw them both commenting on each others' photos or sharing cute stuff about each other. Well, we do have an option for them! Yes, it is a doll that happens to be the replica of Deepika's character in film Padmaavat that has caught the attention of their fans on the internet except for the two of them.

A lot of celebrity dolls have been made before which also includes that of Taimur Ali Khan and this time it was that of Deepika that has a striking similarity with the actress which provoked us to grab a look at it twice. We wonder how would husband Ranveer Singh react to the same, considering his loud reaction on every little detail about his wife.

Catch the look of the doll here:

The actress recently extended her support for an event which she recently canceled her trip to due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in France. Sharing glimpses of the fashion event, Deepika wrote, "Absolutely bummed that I cannot make it but cheering for you from the sidelines. This one is going to be incredible. Love you guys."

Deepika's social media post

An official spokesperson for the actress told IANS, “Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton’s FW2020 Show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week but she had to cancel the trip due to the worsening of the coronavirus situation in France.”

On the work front, the actress who was last seen in Chhapaak will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83 where she features as Romi Dev and is paired alongside Ranveer Singh who essays the role of Kapil Dev. Further, she also has the official Hindi remake of the Rober De Niro-Anne Hathaway starrer Hollywood comedy hit, The Intern in her kitty with Rishi Kapoor.

