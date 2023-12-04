Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend The Academy Museum Gala in LA

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone attends The Academy Museum Gala in LA

Deepika Padukone has once again given a great opportunity to the country to feel proud of her global achievements, as she became the first Indian to attend the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. For those who don't know, the Academy Museum Gala is the second largest stage in the world after the Oscars which is organised by the same board. In fact, while at the beginning of this year, Deepika had created history by stepping on the stage to present an Indian song at the Oscars, now at the end of the year 2023, she has done something that has become an achievement.

During her appearance at the event, Deepika Padukone looked very beautiful in a blue velvet gown and minimal jewellery. She had opted for minimal makeup and had her hair opened down. She completed her look with diamond rings, earrings, and bracelet. In such a situation, fans could not control their excitement because their favorite actress has once again made everyone proud by representing the country on such a big global platform.

Both Deepika's films of 2023, Pathaan and Jawan have broken records by earning more than Rs 2200 crore worldwide. She was one of the few Indians who got on the cover of Time magazine. She presented an Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' on the biggest stage like the Oscars and now this achievement from LA has also been included in her list of achievements.

On the work front

Deepika has had a bang-on year with two big and successful releases, and now the actor has two big releases slated for the next year. In the month of January, DP's two big films, Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD and Sidharth Anand's Fighter will release on the big screen. The global star will also be seen in fresh pairs in these films. While she'll share screen space with Hrithik for the first time in YRF's Fighter, said to be India's first film in a planned aerial action franchise.

On the other hand, she will be seen opposite Bahubali's famed actor Prabhas in the upcoming Indian epic science fiction dystopian film Kalki 2898 AD. It is written and directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C. Aswani Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies.

