Decoding Ranveer Singh's Filmi Connection: His grandmother was given a break in Bollywood by Raj Kapoor

Ranveer Singh has turned a year wiser today (July 6). The actor, who has a knack for delivering performances that break records, will soon be seen in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.' Around the time when Ranveer entered the Bollywood industry, he was related to Sonam Kapoor. However, what many might not know is that his paternal grandmother, Chand Burke, was a successful actress during her time.

Decoding Ranveer Singh's Filmi Connection

In several interviews, Ranveer Singh has always mentioned that he doesn’t come from a film background. However, apart from being related to Sonam from his maternal side, he has his grandmother's connection in Bollywood too. Ranveer's grandmother and actress Chand Burke, after her divorce from film-writer Niranjan in 1954, remarried Sundar Singh Bhavnani, a businessman. Chand and Sundar had two kids together, daughter Tonya and son Jagjit. Jagjit Bhavnani is Ranveer’s father.

She made her Hindi film debut in Raj Kapoor's Boot Polish. The 1954 film, about two orphans, was an RK Films production. The film's child star, Baby Naaz, even earned a special mention at the 1955 Cannes Film Festival. Chand played a pivotal role of a cruel aunt who tormented her orphaned niece and nephew.

Chand Burke was the 'Dancing Lily of Punjab'

Chand Burke started his career at a very young age. She worked as a child artist in the Lahore film industry. After this, she also starred as a heroine in many Punjabi films. Chand’s career lasted from 1946 to 1969, where she appeared in many Punjabi films and was also known as, ‘Dancing Lily of Punjab’. She was born on 2 February 1932 at a place named Jhumra (now in Pakistan). Chand was the youngest of 12 siblings.

Chand wanted Ranveer's father to be an actor

Chand Burke married Sundar Singh Bhavnani in the year 1957. Sundar Singh Bhavnani was a famous architect and businessman. They had two children, a daughter Tonya and a son Jagjit Singh. Chand wanted her son to become an actor, but he became a film distributor. And now, Jagjit's son Ranveer Singh is fulfilling his grandmother's dream with his powerful performance in Bollywood.

Ranveer debuted in Bollywood in 2010 with the film 'Band Baaja Baaraat'. 'Lootera', 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', and '83' are a few of his most-watched movies.

