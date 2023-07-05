Google REACTS after RRKPK trailer shows Ranveer Singh saying 'iske cheethade ni phaad diye naa...'

Follow us on Image Source : DHARMA PRODUCTIONS Ranveer Singh from RRKPK

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has managed to create a massive buzz, especially after its trailer release. Featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the film marks the second collaboration of the duo after Gully Boy in 2019. Soon after the trailer launch, the tech giant Google India reacted to Ranveer's dialogue "google ke cheethade ni phaad diyee...." Giving it back in the wittiest way possible, Google took to Twitter and shared a still from the trailer which they captioned, "it's on @RanveerOfficial #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani."

Dharma Productions shared Google India's post on their Instagram stories and wrote, "Anytime (without the trick questions)." In the trailer, Ranveer could be seen talking to Alia's character, where he said, "Problem yhi hai.. tu na mujhe duffer samajhti hai. Chal aaj kuch pooch ke dekh...Google ke cheethade na phaad diye to mera bhi naam Rocky Randhawa nahi."

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's trailer

The trailer starts with Rani Chatterjee (Alia Bhatt) and Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh) in a serious argument in the middle of the road. While Rani asks Rocky to let her talk first, Rocky couldn't stop himself from speaking. The frame then shows you how the leads of the film met for the first time. Rani crosses paths with Rocky in a gym where he tries to flex.

Rocky and Rani, from two different states and backgrounds, fall head-over in love with each other. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families to impress them.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. RRKPK promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. The film marks Karan's return to director's chair after over six years.

