David Dhawan hospitalised, son Varun leaves Jug Jugg Jeeyo promotions midway: Report

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNDVN Varun Dhawan attends to his ill father David Dhawan in Mumbai

David Dhawan has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai due to a sudden deterioration in his health. David's actor son Varun Dhawan, who had been promoting the upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, left the tour midway and rushed to attend to his father. According to the reports, David has advanced-stage diabetes. Because of this, his health has deteriorated many times before. It is being said that his health has worsened again due to diabetes. However, it is not yet known why he has been admitted to the hospital. As soon as this news comes to the fore, his fans are wishing him a speedy recovery.

David Dhawan's last directorial

David Dhawan ruled the box office in the '90s with over 15 back-to-back hits. All of them were with Govinda. The pair delivered many iconic Bollywood comedies that are still remembered by the fans. The director-actor duo went on to give blockbusters like Shola Aur Shabnam, Saajan Chale Sasural, Hero No 1, Coolie No 1, Dulhe Raja and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Partner, which released in 2007, was David and Govinda's last film together.

Read: B Praak's baby dies at birth: Karan Johar, Neeti Mohan, Gauahar Khan & others react

David directed his son and Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No 1 remake in 2020. It released on OTT during the COVID pandemic.